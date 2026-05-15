Dianna Russini's Former Podcast Co-Host Finally Addresses Mike Vrabel Scandal

Dianna Russini’s former “Scoop City” podcast co-host, retired NFL quarterback Chase Daniel, is breaking his silence on her scandal with Mike Vrabel.

Chase, who played 14 seasons in the NFL, was asked about Dianna during Thursday's episode of "The Jim Rome Show" and he said ... "Look, that’s something that’s unfortunate in many different ways. We haven’t really chatted about it. We haven’t done any of that, so I’m going to leave that there. That’s their business."

Dianna left the podcast and her gig at The Athletic in April after the first batch of photos showing her and the married New England Patriots head coach were published.

Play video content Video: New Clip Shows Russini, Vrabel Setting Off on Boat TMZSports.com

Since the scandal broke, we've also obtained photos and videos of Dianna and Mike looking chummy over the years ... including during his tenure as Tennessee Titans head coach.