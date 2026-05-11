Dianna Russini Seen Kissing Husband Amid Mike Vrabel Scandal

Dianna Russini and her husband seem to be doing just fine, all things considered -- the NFL insider was spotted kissing Kevin Goldschmidt during Mother's Day festivities on Sunday ... all while her scandal with Mike Vrabel continues to unfold.

It's the first time the reporter has been spotted since she resigned from The Athletic on April 14 ... and in pics obtained by Page Six, she is carrying their son as she leans in for a smooch outside their home. Kevin is also wearing a wedding band.

It's proof the married couple is on good terms amid the drama ... enough to where Goldschmidt is willing to give the cameras camped outside their crib a money shot.

We've been told the couple is trying to navigate their way through the debacle together ... and these pictures line up with that.

News of the alleged Russini-Vrabel romance has sparked major fallout since Page Six published photos last month showing the two hugging and holding hands at an Arizona resort ... and since then, more images have surfaced appearing to show them together frequently.

As we have reported ... the two have been spending time together socially since at least 2020 -- including a 2021 boat outing in Tennessee while Russini was pregnant with her first child. TMZ Sports also obtained photos of the pair hugging during a Super Bowl party in 2022 and later at a casino in 2024.

Play video content Video: New Clip Shows Russini, Vrabel Setting Off on Boat TMZSports.com

Russini and Goldschmidt tied the knot in 2020 and share two children together.