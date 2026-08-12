Alex Cooper is 'All Good' with Dave Portnoy, Mum on Memoir Allegations

Alex Cooper says there's no bad blood between her and Dave Portnoy ... even after he claimed she was planning to make bogus sexual assault allegations to get out of her Barstool Sports contract.

The popular podcaster went on CNBC's "Squawk Box" to clear the air, kinda, about her "complicated" relationship with her former boss.

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Asked to comment on Dave's claims, the "Call Her Daddy" host dodged and said ... "Dave's got his version and I've got my version, and we're all good."

Here's Dave's version ... he claims Alex and her then-cohost Sofia Franklyn were planning to accuse Barstool of sexual harassment in order to get out of their contracts.

According to Alex, that's not how she remembers things going down ... but she stayed tight-lipped about her side of the story.