Alex Cooper Opens Up About Pregnancy Cravings, Crying Over Steak

Play video content Video: Alex Cooper Shares Pregnancy Cravings, Says She Cried Over Steak Call Her Daddy

Alex Cooper's pregnancy cravings and hormones have her down bad ... to the point where she's crying over the size of her steaks.

Alex opened up on her "Call Her Daddy" podcast about how hungry she's been during her pregnancy ... saying the first few weeks had her feeling like "a vacuum" who "could have eaten an entire family."

She recalled how she and her husband, Matt Kaplan, were at a restaurant on a work trip, and everyone recommended they get the steak. But Alex said when the meal came, she burst into tears ... because the piece of meat was too small!!!

The 31-year-old media mogul says she "felt like an animal" ... and Matt offered his steak to calm her down.

Alex previously revealed donuts and In-N-Out burgers were among her pregnancy cravings ... but it sounds like her steak dinner sent her over the edge.