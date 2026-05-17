Alex Cooper Dodges Cameras, Days Before Pregnancy Announcement

Play video content Video: Alex Cooper Keeps a Low Profile Just Days Before Surprise Pregnancy Reveal TMZ.com

Alex Cooper was keeping a low profile just days before announcing her pregnancy with hubby Matt Kaplan.

We caught up with the “Call Her Daddy” host out and about last week to ask all about the drama with Alix Earle ... but Cooper had no time to waste as she appeared to dodge our cameras and quickly scurry into her car.

As we previously reported ... Cooper ultimately announced on Instagram that she and Kaplan are expecting their first child together, and shortly after that timeline-breaking post, the mother-to-be shared a belly bump flick and expressed how happy she is to not have to hide the bump in public anymore.

The couple, who have largely kept their relationship private in comparison to Cooper’s very public career, are now stepping into a new chapter as they get ready to become parents.