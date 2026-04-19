Alix Earle Responds to Alex Cooper Drama in Pole Dancing TikTok Video

Alix Earle isn’t spilling the tea just yet ... but her latest TikTok is doing plenty of talking!

The influencer posted a new TikTok of herself on Sunday, taking a pole-dancing class, set to “You Don’t Own Me” … but it’s the caption that’s really got people buzzing: “Sorry been busy filming this week.”

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Fans immediately flooded the comments looking for answers about her rumored feud with Alex Cooper -- but Alix kept things cryptic. When one follower claimed to have “inside info,” she shut it down fast, replying, “Doesn’t mean it’s true 💗 you’ll see.”

So yeah … not exactly a denial, but definitely not confirmation, either.

As we’ve reported, Earle and Cooper were once closely linked -- Earle launched her “Hot Mess” podcast under Cooper’s Unwell Network -- but things went sideways when the show was dropped in February 2025, kicking off rumors of bad blood.

The drama heated up earlier this month when Alix started reposting shady TikToks ... prompting Cooper to finally address the situation head-on. In a video, Cooper called the back-and-forth “embarrassing” and directly challenged Alix, saying, “Just say what you gotta say about me … What’s the beef?”

She also made it clear there’s no NDA stopping Alix from speaking freely ... basically daring her to put it all out there. Alix even chimed in at the time with a quick “OK on it!” in the comments.