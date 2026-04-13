Alix Earle Responds to Alex Cooper's Fiery Feud Video
Alix Earle Claps Back at Alex Cooper's Rant!!!🫢
The Alex Cooper vs. Alix Earle drama is officially popping off ... 'cause now Alix is clapping back!
Alix kept it short and sharp, sliding into the comments of Alex’s video -- the one where Alex told her to stop hinting about their beef and just say it outright -- writing, "Okay on it!!"
Now ... that could mean anything. Maybe she’s gearing up to drop a full tell-all ... or maybe it’s a little sarcastic jab telling Alex to relax.
Either way, Alex definitely set the tone ... her vid was aggressively direct, calling the influencer out to "get specific" and stop hiding behind what she called fake drama.
It’s all unfolding in real time -- and from the looks of it, neither one’s taking this offstage -- they’re playing it loud, messy, and very much for the crowd. Stay tuned!