Kendall Washington ‘Unwell Winter Games’ Dropout Not Staged, No Bad Blood Either

"Love Island" star Kendall Washington was in fact slated to appear on “Unwell Winter Games” -- despite speculation that his last-minute absence was staged for drama, TMZ has learned.

In the first episode of the brand new YouTube show, host Alex Cooper reveals Kendall is no longer a part of the show, forcing her to recruit Andrew Vetter from production -- but fans weren't buying it and speculated Cooper was throwing a subtle dig towards Kendall -- however, we're told it's all a big misunderstanding.

Sources close to the situation tell us the mishap isn’t being pinned on production from Kendall's end, and there’s no bad blood between Kendall and the Unwell team. Those close to the situation describe it as an innocent mistake rather than any kind of fake setup for the purpose of the show or to shade KW.

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We're told cast members were actually given the flexibility to book and adjust their own flights, which led to widespread travel issues. We're told several contestants missed or changed flights along the way -- and in Kendall’s case, our sources tell us he genuinely didn’t make it in time.

Production hottie Andrew was working with the Unwell team and stood out for helping, as shown in episode 1. His low-key charm clearly didn’t go unnoticed, and production ultimately decided to bring him into the cast to replace Kendall.

Our sources tell us the move came as a complete surprise to Andrew, who had no idea he’d be stepping in front of the cameras ... despite speculation that it was all a fluke.