'Love Island USA' Stars Jeremiah & Kendall Surprise TMZ Tour Bus

Play video content TMZ.com

New bombshells have entered the TMZ Tour Bus ... and it's none other than Kendall Washington and Jeremiah Brown!!!

We got the "Love Island USA" stars out at The Butcher, The Baker, The Cappuccino Maker in West Hollywood on Tuesday where they were having a boys' day as they were enjoying their first hangout ever ... despite being alumni from the same Peacock show.

The two islanders took a moment to hop on the TMZ Tour Bus and give out some hugs and selfies. Check out the clip ... one fan was especially shocked and got quite emotional as Jeremiah leans in and asks for her name.

Jeremiah tells us his favorite part of the show was the experience ... he also takes a minute to shoutout his fellow cast members who he's still super close with -- Charlie, Austin, Hannah, Belle-a, TJ ... no mention of his ex villa boo Huda.

In case you don't watch ... Jeremiah and Huda were coupled up since day one, but unfortunately, the love was lost once Jeremiah got voted off by his fellow guy islanders for not exploring more connections.