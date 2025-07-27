Ray J Parties With Riders on TMZ After Dark Tour, Calls It One of Best L.A. Experiences

Play video content TMZ.com

Ray J says the TMZ After Dark Tour is one of the best experiences in Los Angeles ... and, he's telling people to buy their tickets soon, 'cause they're gone in a flash.

The rapper hopped on our tour bus for the second weekend in a row ... and, he says the tour is just getting better and better each week -- so people gotta come out and party with him.

Ray J says he knows it's hard to get tickets -- just about everyone's trying to experience the new tour -- but, it's a tour you just don't want to miss.

It's a perfect way to become acquainted with the city, Ray J explains ... getting the low-down on L.A. from celebrity Angelenos.

Ray's calling on other celebrities to host the tour, too ... likening it to public service for the city of L.A. -- showing the best of a city they all love.

We've also got another look at the experience from the riders' P.O.V. -- full of Ray J and our DJ hyping up the bus, quality drinks at celebrity hot spots and a ride on a mechanical bull.