Ray J Says Racketeering Charge Makes More Sense For Kardashians Than Diddy

Play video content TMZ.com

Ray J is railing against the racketeering conspiracy charge Diddy is facing in his federal criminal trial ... he says a RICO charge against the Kardashians would be more believable.

Diddy's longtime friend came to his defense on TMZ's new weekly series on Tubi, "TMZ Presents: United States V. Sean Combs: Inside the Diddy Trial" ... and Ray says he's having a hard time believing Diddy is guilty of racketeering.

Ray J says he spent a lot of time around Diddy and a lot of the witnesses who are testifying ... and based on his experience, he doesn't see how the RICO charge is warranted.

It's interesting, and conspiracy theorists will like this ... Ray J has a theory that someone is sending a message to Diddy here ... and he says the statement is being received loud and clear.

Play video content TMZ.com

Joe Tacopina also joined us on this week's episode, and he got into a heated debate with series regular Nancy Grace ... with the two sparring over the trial's racketeering elements, and throwing some personal jabs.

Former Diddy assistant Capricorn Clark's testimony may help prosecutors close the loop on the RICO charge ... and Ray, Joe, Nancy, Harvey Levin, Mark Geragos, Ashleigh Banfield and Eboni K. Williams get into all that and more.