Diddy Ex-Assistant Says She Cleaned Up 'Period Blood' From His Hotel Room

Diddy's former assistant says she had to clean up some pretty nasty scenes in the hotels where he stayed with Cassie ... including some fluid she says he told her was "period blood."

The ex-employee, who is testifying under the pseudonym "Mia," told jurors one of her jobs as a Diddy assistant was to clean up hotel rooms before housekeeping ... due to concerns about embarrassing photos getting out.

Mia testified the rooms she encountered were "destroyed" and the "really nasty" conditions were a "nightmare." She said there would be candle wax everywhere, broken glass, oil on the walls, and sometimes even blood.

Prosecutors asked her specifically about the blood, and she said Diddy told her "that it was period blood."

Other Diddy assistants have also testified about setting up hotel rooms in a similar manner.

She also said it was her job to transport Diddy and Cassie to the hotels and set up their rooms ... unpacking lotions, Astroglide lubricant, and white Glade candles.

Mia even testified Diddy once threw a bowl of spaghetti at her because she needed to put off one of his requests until she could change her tampon.

She said Diddy was telling her to go round up some people at his Los Angeles home, but she first headed to her room so she could change her tampon ... telling jurors blood was dripping down her leg.

Mia testified Diddy got upset because he wanted her to get his request done ASAP, and he had a bowl of spaghetti in his hand and threw it at her, cursing her out and telling her to get out of his house.