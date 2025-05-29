Celeb Stylist Testifies in Diddy Trial He Set Cassie Up With Michael B. Jordan

Testimony from celebrity stylist Deonte Nash continued Thursday in Sean "Diddy" Combs' federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial in NYC ... after he told the jury Wednesday he witnessed the rap mogul threaten former girlfriend Cassie's singing career with the release of sex tapes of her.

On the stand Thursday, Nash said while he was in South Africa to style rapper Lil Kim, he confirmed he set Cassie up with actor Michael B. Jordan. He was then asked about Andre Branch, a former NFL linebacker, who Cassie also dated.

Combs' defense asks Nash whether he was aware of the relationship with Branch ... he said "Oh, the cute football player? Yes. But I never met him." He's also asked about an NBA player referred to only as Brandon.

Diddy's defense attorney Xavier Donaldson proposes to read text messages back and forth with Nash ... Nash looks at the messages, and says "Oh, you got some names in here." They proceed to role-play the exchange. Some of Cassie's facial injuries seem to be referenced in the messages. Nash is asked if he was aware Cassie was having threesomes with other men -- he replies, "Ugh. No, she didn't tell me."

Nash is also asked about Diddy recording Cassie on her own phone, which he stands by. Nash also confirmed he had helped Cassie pick clothes for her court testimony two weeks ago.

Nash was earlier asked about Cassie's relationship with rapper Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi ... he said he was, and he had thought Cassie was broken up with Diddy at the time.

Before the jury was seated, the defense and prosecution teams sparred over admitting a scrapbook belonging to a former Diddy assistant named Mia into evidence ... the scrapbook seems to reference the 1997 murder of rapper Christopher "Notorious B.I.G." Wallace in L.A. There's also conversation about social media posts and texts. The prosecution also referenced the defense team sending a bunch of messages about Deonte Nash.

