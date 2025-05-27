Diddy's Ex-Employee Capricorn Clark Rips Cassie on Stand, Says She's No Whitney, Mariah

Cassie is getting trashed by a witness in the Diddy criminal trial ... all while Cassie is in the hospital because of her pregnancy.

Capricorn Clark, a former Diddy employee, is being cross-examined by Diddy defense attorney Marc Agnifilo ... and she's telling the jury how their relationship changed over time.

Clark previously said she used to manage Cassie, and Agnifilo asked her why they sometimes did not get along. Clark said in 2008, Cassie went from being a sweet model to a feisty girlfriend, getting more "bravado" as her relationship with Diddy progressed.

Agnifilo asked Clark if she thought Cassie was talented and Clark responded that Cassie had talent and was very beautiful ... but was not talented.

Clark said Cassie was more of a studio musician who wasn't the greatest live performer ... and for her, talented meant Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey.

CC also testified Cassie was at times a hard worker, but told the jury Cassie preferred to be with her boyfriend.

Clark said Diddy supported Cassie with all the components to make a star ... producers, stylists, musicians, choreographers, and says from 2007 to 2012 Cassie got more attention and resources than other Bad Boy artists.