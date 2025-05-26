Celeb Chef Andrew Zimmern Rips Diddy for Putting Apple Sauce on Burgers

Play video content TMZ.com

Andrew Zimmern has a strong opinion on some juicy testimony from the Diddy trial ... namely, a revelation that Diddy likes to put apple sauce on his cheeseburgers.

We got the celeb chef at LAX and our photog asked him about Diddy's unique burger topping.

Andrew says it's an example of learning the most interesting things in the most horrible situations ... and while he doesn't want to make light of any of the serious allegations regarding Cassie, he's calling "yuck" on Diddy's "yum."

Diddy putting apple sauce on a cheeseburger is a travesty in Andrew's book ... and he says Diddy's treatment of Cassie was a travesty too.

Andrew's got an alternative for Diddy if the guy ever gets another bite at the apple -- still unclear if he will ever be a free man again -- and we gotta admit, it sounds pretty tasty ... or at least tastier than an apple sauce-laden cheeseburger.

We also got celeb chef Jeremy Fall at LAX and posed the same question ... and he told us apple sauce on a cheeseburger is disgusting.