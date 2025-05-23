Jamie Foxx Says Diddy Did Not Try to Kill Him With 2023 Medical Emergency

Jamie Foxx is once again addressing the wild conspiracy theory that Sean "Diddy" Combs tried to kill him in 2023 -- when he suffered a serious medical emergency he later confirmed was a stroke.

The actor and comedian spoke on the rumor during a Hollywood Reporter roundtable Thursday, confirming the disgraced music mogul -- who is currently in the middle of a sex trafficking and racketeering federal trial in NYC -- did not try to off him.

However ... he admitted he did "flip" over one theory -- that doctors were trying to clone him, but make him white, so he could "sell better overseas" -- while he was hopped up on a mix of doctor-prescribed drugs.

Jamie recalled ... "I’m sitting in the hospital bed, like, 'These b****-ass motherf***ers are trying to clone me.' And then I saw me walk into my room, but I’m white, so I see the white me."

Play video content Netflix

He even said he confronted his psychiatrist over the theory, arguing ... "I saw you trying to get the white motherf***ing Jamie Foxx and it ain’t going to happen."

He remembered his psychiatrist ordering docs to lower his dosage of pain meds in response.

Jamie realizes believing such a conspiracy theory is a little bit out there ... but in his defense, he was "heavily sedated" at the time. He was on a mix of OxyContin, Dilantin and morphine, he revealed to THR.

The "Back in Action" star previously addressed the internet rumors in his 2024 Netflix stand-up special, "What Had Happened Was." He joked ... "Hell no, I left them parties early."

Play video content TMZ.com

Of course, Diddy's famous house parties and his alleged kinky "freak-offs" are at the center of his ongoing trial. He pled not guilty to charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. He faces life in prison if convicted.

Jamie, who has distanced himself from Diddy amid the serious allegations, was hospitalized in April 2023 due to a brain bleed that led to a stroke and nearly ended his life.

Play video content TMZ.com

He spent weeks in the hospital -- nearly three of which he said he doesn't remember.