Jamie Foxx Recalls 'Near-Death Experience' ... In New Netflix Special

Jamie Foxx is opening up about his hospitalization last year ... describing his mystery health scare as a "near-death experience."

The actor talks about his 2023 stint in an Atlanta hospital in his new Netflix comedy special, "What Had Happened Was."

Jamie recorded the special in October and two of the people in the crowd told CNN Jamie revealed his diagnosis and detailed his recovery.

The audience members claim Jamie told the crowd he passed out and woke up in a hospital after a weeks-long coma that saw him grow a beard while he was unconscious.

Play video content TMZ.com

Jamie reportedly said he thought he had just passed out for a second but quickly learned he had been out for a few weeks as a result of a coma.

The comedy special premieres Tuesday and Netflix says Jamie "sets the record straight" on his health scare and "expresses deep gratitude to those who prayed and supported his recovery."

No one was allowed to film inside the venue, so there's only been first-hand accounts of what Jamie talked about ... including a joke that Diddy was behind his hospitalization.