Gavin Magnus Makes Relationship With OnlyFans Star Piper Rockelle Official

Play video content Video: Gavin Magnus Confirms Romance with Piper Rockelle TMZ.com

Gavin Magnus is putting a label on it ... confirming OnlyFans star Piper Rockelle is officially his girlfriend!

We caught up with the singer Friday outside Erewhon in Beverly Hills, where he finally put the rumors to rest. Watch the clip ... Gavin confirms where things stand with Piper and also addresses one of the biggest questions surrounding their relationship, without sounding the least bit bothered.

Play video content Video: Sophie Rain and Piper Rockelle Turn Heads in Bikinis at Miami Swim Week Creators inc.

Piper, of course, has become one of the internet's biggest stars ... building a massive following through OF and the viral "Bop House" crew alongside Sophie Rain ... while Gavin has continued grinding away in the music world.

As for the criticism Piper sometimes faces over her work, Gavin says he's not concerned with what other people think ... choosing to support his girlfriend and let her do her thing.

Play video content Video: Piper Rockelle Talks About Making $3M On OnlyFans In One Day TMZ.com

The love life wasn't the only topic on Gavin's mind, either. He told us he's been locked in at the studio and hinted plenty of new music is on the way.