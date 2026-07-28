JPMorgan Banker Claims Naked, Drunk Boss Tried to Recruit Friend For Threesome

She Was Naked, Drunk When She Tried To Recruit My Friend For Threesome

More bombshell allegations against JPMorgan Chase executive Lorna Hajdini ... and this time an alleged threesome is involved.

The same banker suing Hajdini for allegedly making him perform "non-consensual" and "humiliating" sex acts filed another lawsuit Monday, claiming his boss once propositioned a threesome with him and another person while "completely naked" and "visibly drunk."

According to the filing, obtained by TMZ, Hajdini assaulted him in September 2024 ... after allegedly threatening to tank his promotion if he didn't have sex with her.

After he allegedly caved to her demand, the banker -- who asked in his previous lawsuit to remain anonymous -- says they went back to his family member's Manhattan apartment, where a "visibly intoxicated" Hajdini was "speaking so loudly" she woke up a witness who was staying there.

The lawsuit claims Hajdini "emerged completely naked, sat on the living room couch, lit a cigarette, and repeatedly demanded that the witness 'come join us.'"

The witness says he repeatedly refused and Hajdini allegedly said, “You know, I own [John Doe] so you’d better come join” … before returning to the bedroom.

The witness then claims he could hear the banker -- from behind the closed door -- repeatedly asking his boss to "stop" and "leave," allegedly saying … "I'm not going to do this" and "no, no, this isn't right."

After Hajdini allegedly left, the witness said the banker was "visibly shaken" and "in a state of shock."

The banker also claims Hajdini allegedly spiked his drink with a "performance-enhancing substance" when he was "unable to sexually perform."

He says he didn't know she was doing that in the moment, but claims she later admitted to giving him "a little something."

The banker's new lawsuit also claims multiple execs -- including Hajdini -- made heinously racist remarks toward him, allegedly calling him a "monkey," a "brown boy," and a "Brownie."

He's named Managing Director Brandon Graffeo, Managing Director Jon Wolter, associate Kelly Crowe, and JPMorgan itself as the other defendants.

He's suing for sexual assault and battery -- against Hajdini specifically -- as well as race and ancestry discrimination, hostile work environment, sex discrimination and sexual harassment, and several counts of retaliation, among other charges.