JP Morgan Chase Exec Accused of Sexually Harassing Banker Files Defamation Suit

The JP Morgan Chase executive accused of sexually harassing her ex-subordinate and racially discriminating against him has now filed her own lawsuit for defamation.

Lorna Hajdini filed the suit Tuesday against the banker, claiming he fabricated statements in a JP Morgan Chase internal complaint that she sexually harassed, sexually assaulted and racially discriminated against him over several months in 2024.

As a result, Hajdini says she was exposed to public contempt, hatred and ridicule, as well as economic, reputational, and emotional harm. She also says the banker, identified only as John Doe, made the false claims in bad faith and with malice, constituting libel and slander.

Specifically, Hajdini points to the banker's false claims that she committed serious crimes, such as drugging and sexually assaulting him. She is asking for punitive damages, attorney fees and other damages.

In his bombshell lawsuit, the banker claimed Hajdini twice told him she likes to get "wet" and threatened to destroy his career if he didn't "f—k" her. He also claimed Hajdini questioned whether someone of his South Asian descent would ever be allowed to lead deals. And there's much much more.