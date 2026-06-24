JPMorgan Chase Reportedly Fires Senior Executive Who Stole Trash Bin During Knicks Parade

JPMorgan Chase gave the ax to a senior executive caught on video dumping garbage onto an NYC sidewalk at the Knicks championship parade and then stealing the trash receptacle, according to a new report.

The Manhattan-based bank told the New York Post that it fired Angie Baez after reviewing footage posted online showing the bizarre incident during last Thursday's parade in the Big Apple. As you know, the Knicks beat the Spurs 4-1 to take home the NBA Championship.

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Videos uploaded to X show Baez decked out in Knicks gear as she dumps the contents of the trash bin onto the sidewalk and then walks away with it in front of stunned pedestrians.

According to her LinkedIn page ... Baez was Executive Director of Community and Industry Engagement for Card and Connected Commerce at JPMorgan Chase.