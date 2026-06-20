Knicks Fan Steals Blue & Orange Trash Can From NYC Streets

One New Yorker's Trash Can Is a Knicks Fan's Treasure!!!

New Yorkers usually take out their trash, but one basketball fan took the receptacle instead ... making off with a Knicks-themed trash can during the recent championship parade.

New video's going viral online showing a fan of the NBA's newly minted champs stopping by a blue and orange trash can on a city street in NYC.

She saw a Knicks-colored trash can and decided it belonged in her living room. pic.twitter.com/5h5uMa1Vdr @ClownWorld

It ain't bolted down ... so she flips it over and dumps out all the refuse before walking away with her basketball-based bounty.

Another video shows the woman taking it home on a subway car ... grinning wide while proudly displaying the loot.

Someone took the trash 🗑️ bin of the New York Knicks parade 2026 pic.twitter.com/NbvR4lHp04 @WorldLatinHoney

We've spoken to the NYPD ... and they say they're aware of the video -- though no complaint reports are on file regarding the incident.

As you know ... New York City has been a fun-filled, chaotic mess in the days after the Knicks clinched their first championship in 53 years -- with the parade bringing out thousands, including a few bold-faced names, including Ben Stiller, Spike Lee, and Timothée Chalamet.

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While most of the fans came just to enjoy the parade, a few ended up in more salacious situations ... including one woman who twerked in another's face during a WWE-style fight.