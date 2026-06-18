Knicks Fan Pantsed During Fight at Parade, Twerks on Opponent: Video

New York Knicks fans are so excited celebrating their first championship in 53 years, even getting pantsed in the street ain't gonna ruin the vibes ... and for proof, look no further than this wild scene from the parade!

Video is going viral online, capturing a moment straight out of Studio 54 back in the day ... it all begins with one Knicks fan ripping another off a streetlight and throwing her down to the ground.

The woman who got rag dolled quickly brushes off the WWE-style move ... running up and pulling the other woman's shorts down, revealing her basketball-shaped backside.

This is NYC, though -- no time for embarrassment in the Big Apple -- and the woman flaunts what she's got, twerking right in front of the other's face ... basically, dunking on her in the process.

She keeps on dancing after her underwear ends up around her knees ... giving everyone a look at her personal Madison Square Garden, if you catch our drift.

Eventually, the pantser starts throwing punches at the twerker, interrupting her flow ... but there's no benches-clearing brawl when the clip ends -- onlookers are fine just watching the action like it's Game 5!