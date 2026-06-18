New York Knicks Madness, Fans Climb Scaffolding, Lamp Posts For View Of Parade

Play video content Video: New York Knicks Madness, Fans Doing Anything For a View TMZSports.com

Knicks fans waited 53 loooong years for a championship ... and they damn sure weren't letting anything (or anyone) block their view of the parade!

Millions of orange and blue lunatics flooded the Canyon of Heroes along Broadway in Lower Manhattan Thursday morning, turning the entire route into a real life jungle gym, and TMZ Sports was on the ground.

We got videos showing hundreds of fans scaling street signs, lamp posts, traffic signals, and anything else they could to catch a quick peek of the Kings of New York as they were riding by on floats.

What they saw was a movie.

Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and the rest of the New York Knicks players soaked in the sights and sounds ... as ticker tape rained down from the skyscrapers.

Celebrity Row was out in full force, too, with all the regulars, including Ben Stiller, Spike Lee, and Timothee Chalamet, riding on floats.

Play video content Video: Spike Lee and Ben Stiller Are All Smiles at Knicks Parade

After more than half a century of pain, Knicks fans finally got their parade ... and they celebrated like it could be decades before they ever see another.