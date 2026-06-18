Timothée Chalamet Hypes Up Crowd at New York Knicks Championship Parade

Timothée Chalamet won't be getting any acting done Thursday ... he's busy with his other job -- New York Knicks hype man at the championship parade.

The actor hopped on a float at the landmark event celebrating his favorite team in NYC ... and someone gave him a microphone to get the crowd excited.

Timothée yelling "LET'S GO KNICKS" on the float at the Knicks Parade 😭 pic.twitter.com/kUuc9XHsti @timotheeupdates

Check out this video taken by a Knicks fan ... Timothée's leading folks in a "Let's go, Knicks" chant while rolling down the road in one of the parade buses ... rocking a bright orange hoodie.

While others on the float are filming the experience, Timothée's totally focused on the moment and his role ... keeping the energy high.

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Timothée is one of the biggest celeb Knicks fans out there ... showing up to multiple games during the team's Finals dub ... and celebrating with Ben Stiller after New York mounted a big Game 4 comeback.

TC even said he'd rather have Knicks tickets than an Oscar ... and, given how excited he is here, it's not hard to believe him.

BTW ... Timothée isn't the only famous face at the event ... past and present Knicks legends, NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani and more are jumping into the mix. Noted Knicks fan Taylor Swift didn't make it to the parade ... though it seems she has a major event at her home at her Rhode Island mansion this week.