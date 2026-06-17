Jordyn Woods' 'Lucky Bag' Sells Out After NBA Finals, 'Unprecedented Demand'

Jordyn Woods is reaping the benefits of the New York Knicks' championship run -- her accessory company announced the "lucky bag" she brought to every game is completely sold out due to "unprecedented demand."

Woods was superstitious while supporting her fiancé, Karl-Anthony Towns, this postseason ... making sure her "orange ostrich" Woods By Jordyn brand Tux Clutch Mini complemented her Knicks-themed 'fits.

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The $125 bag is now part of Knicks history ... and Knicks fans wanting to match KAT's lady will now have to wait until September to get their own luck, as the item is only available for preorder now.

Woods' brand addressed the unavailability in a statement ... saying the response has been "truly incredible, and we are so grateful for the overwhelming love and support."

The company said it wants to make sure every customer can have a chance at snagging the product ... and asked for patience as it works through "unprecedented demand."

"Thank you for believing in Woods and for being a part of this special moment for our brand."