Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Reunite With Big Hug at The NBA Finals

Let's Hug It Out After The Knicks Beat The Spurs!!!

Just when you thought Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods might still be on the outs ... the former BFFs were seen giving each other a big hug after the Knicks beat the Spurs on Wednesday night.

And Kylie's moment with Jordyn was caught on video as the two were celebrating with other Knicks fans on the court after Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks won in a dramatic comeback victory over the Spurs 107-106.

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Check out the video ... Kylie sees Jordyn and dashes up to her before the pair embrace and jump up and down with excitement.

Considering their recent history, this is monumental for the onetime best buds, who had a major falling out years ago. It all stemmed from a cheating scandal between Woods and Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian's longtime partner. Tristan kissed Woods at a house party in 2019, and Jordyn later confirmed on a podcast that they had kissed but did not sleep together.

Since Khloe is Kylie's half-sister, Kylie dropped Jordyn like a bad habit, but they kind of patched things up by putting a "healthy distance" between their relationship as Kylie recalled in a 2024 epsiode of "The Kardashians." However, Kylie was MIA from photos posted by Jordan of her bachelorette party in 2026.