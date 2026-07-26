TikTok Star Rebecca Luna Dies at 49 with Medical Aid, After Sharing Alzheimer’s Battle

Rebecca Luna, the TikTok creator who openly documented her fight with young-onset Alzheimer’s disease, has died at 49 after choosing to die via medically assisted suicide.

Luna’s death was announced Saturday, July 25, in a post shared on her TikTok account ... saying she passed away at approximately 1:15 p.m. surrounded by loved ones.

The British Columbia, single mom gained a following after revealing her Alzheimer’s diagnosis in April 2025 at age 48. She spent the months that followed sharing raw updates about her condition, doctor visits, and her decision to pursue MAID.

Luna also became an advocate for end-of-life choices, using her platform to answer questions and provide resources for others facing similar decisions.

Her story caught the attention of singer Lily Allen after Luna shared that meeting the pop star was on her bucket list. The two eventually met at one of Allen’s concerts, an experience Luna called "the best."

Just days before her death, Luna told followers she had moved up her MAID date from early August to July 25, explaining that the decision was ultimately about taking control of her own life.

In her final message, Luna reflected on her journey, saying she had learned to stand up for the younger version of herself and hoped others would learn to love themselves. "If I can do it, you can do it too," she told her followers.

Luna leaves behind a community of fans who followed her story and praised her for bringing awareness to Alzheimer’s and end-of-life conversations.

Rebecca Luna was 49.