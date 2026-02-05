Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Chris Hemsworth Feared His Alzheimer's Predisposition Would Harm His Career

By TMZ Staff
Published
Chris Hemsworth might be all high and mighty when he’s on screen ... but he’s admitting he was worried about how his genetic predisposition for Alzheimer’s disease would affect his career.

ICYMI ... Hemsworth dropped the news about his predisposition during a 2022 episode of “Limitless,” in which he learned he had two copies of the gene APOE4, which have been linked to an increased chance of developing Alzheimer’s disease, according to Variety.

Alzheimer’s disease is a neurodegenerative and incurable disease that destroys brain cells, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Individuals with Alzheimer’s lose brain functions, including memory and speaking skills, over time.

Hemsworth told The Guardian ... “I wondered if I was letting people too far in. Are they no longer going to believe in the action star or the Marvel character? And do I want people to know my fears and insecurities to this level?”

Hemsworth -- whose grandfather and father have both struggled with the disease -- said he’d “become more aware of the fragility of things” after learning about his genetic predisposition ... and he decided to slow down with his career as a result.

His father’s diagnosis is also the reason he’s become more selective about roles, too ... and he’s not necessarily motivated by money when he’s picking parts.

Don’t think Hemsworth’s going away forever, either ... because he’s reportedly got a good couple projects in the pipeline at the moment.

