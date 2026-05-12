Dorit Kemsley's Pal Details Convo of Alleged Threat of 'Dirty Games' Against PK

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Dorit Kemsley and her estranged husband, PK Kemsley, have a mutual friend who made shocking claims in the couple's bitter divorce ... TMZ has learned.

Justin Levine -- who says he's known the couple for many years -- filed a bombshell declaration stating he tried to talk to Dorit in an effort to help resolve their ongoing issues over money and their $6 million marital home. Justin claims he tried to convince Dorit in early April to work with PK on an agreement over the property.

Levine says, "During the call, [Dorit] became highly agitated before I was able to complete my explanation of the purpose of the call. While she has previously expressed frustration, this conversation was notably different in both tone and intensity."

She allegedly told Justin to write down her demands and pass them along to PK. Justin claimed Dorit made it clear if the demands weren't met, she would "disclose private information" about PK to the public.

Justin said Dorit wanted PK to send her $50K -- followed by another $50K -- to help with expenses for the kids. He claimed Dorit said if the $100K was sent, it would prevent her from engaging in what she described as "dirty games."

When she was pressed about the $1 million, PK claims Dorit spent on clothes and travel, she told Justin that he had no idea about her contractual requirements with Bravo and that such "expenditures were necessary for her career." He claimed Dorit then became "increasingly hostile."

Justin said he also asked if Dorit planned to travel internationally with the kids. He said she should ask PK for permission ... to which he says Dorit replied she was "not going to ask a f***ing thing.”

As TMZ first reported, PK claims Dorit is spending widely on luxury clothes and travel, while ignoring mortgage payments ... leaving the property at risk of foreclosure.