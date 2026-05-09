Read 'RHOBH's' Dorit Kemsley Spiral In Alleged Texts With Ex PK Over Home Foreclosure

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Dorit Kemsley spiraled in texts to her ex PK Kemsley due to her believing their L.A. home was set to be sold at a foreclosure auction, TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained alleged texts exchanged between Dorit and PK on April 26, 2026.

Dorit wrote, “I received a letter in the mail saying the house is going to auction sale April 30. Are you aware?”

PK replied, “No.”

“Really scary PK,” Dorit said. Her ex responded, “You’ve read it wrong or it’s a fake email suggest you send it to me.”

Dorit told PK it was not fake and then sent a copy of the letter via text. She said, “Why haven’t you paid the arrears and taken it out of foreclosure yet.”

PK told Dorit she was mistaken and the letter was from someone offering to help since they were behind on the mortgage.

Dorit said, “How do you know there’s no auction on April 30? I don’t think we are aware of everything that is happening now that the foreclosure has been registered.”

“You have a fast track to resolving the issues with the house and that is to sign the agreements that have been provided,” PK replied. “To date you have chosen a different path that leads to a different result.”

“What are you talking about,” Dorit said. “I’m waiting on you. I’ve told you 100 different ways I will sign the agreement, but you haven’t paid the arrears or taken it out of foreclosure and now your lawyer is delaying.”

She added, “Are you now saying you won’t pay the arrears and take the house out of foreclosure like you promised?”

Dorit asked, “Is this another game that you’re playing with mine and the children’s lives?”