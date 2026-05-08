Read 'RHOBH’ Dorit Kemsley Alleged Bitter Back-and-Forth Texts With Estranged Husband PK

Dorit Kemsley’s alleged texts to her estranged husband PK Kemsley about his new girlfriend were recently revealed in court docs from their messy divorce.

TMZ obtained the alleged messages, dated April 1, 2026, from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star to PK, which reads “I don’t care that you have your girlfriend here. Haha she knows you have two children and an ex ex-wife. It’s OK I'm sure she can handle you being an adult and speaking to me even when she’s there.”

Dorit added, "You have to start being able to live an honest life. I thought you were finally ready to?”

PK replied, “I have zero issue with speaking to you, zero issue with you knowing about Tatiana. She’s a grown-up your age she has grown-up children. She’s a very successful worldly woman who, of course, respects and would like for open, honest relations.”

In the alleged texts, PK also confronted Dorit about her allegedly spending $1M on clothes and luxury items, while allowing the mortgage to remain unpaid.

In one message, PK said it was “incredibly troubling,” and he was “extremely concerned," adding, “The numbers present as someone who either has a major shopping problem or you have so much money that I’m unaware of.”

The text goes on with PK saying, “When you ask me to live an honest life, you two need to live one, and you have to stop telling me things like you got taken to Mexico when the expense is on your statement you got flown to Paris when you spent $30,000 on airfares the expenditure is presenting as someone who has significant issues.”

In Dorit's alleged response, she says “PK, I’m not interested in reading a long drawn out text message. I’m not interested in going backwards. We either can have conversations like we agreed or we’re back to where we were and you have no interest in having an amicable relationship like you said you did.”

She continues, “I’m not looking to argue. I don’t care about Tatiana or anything else you’re doing in your life. That’s your life to live PK and I want you to be happy.”

And then goes on to say, “We have two children together. You have been absent from their lives for two years. I thought you wanted things to be different," adding, “Just when I think things might shift, I see the same patterns again, and it’s disappointing. I’m not interested in going back and forth.”

The alleged text also includes her asking PK how he had access to her expenditure reports.

PK told her he requested them as part of the divorce, which drew the response from Dorit that the expenditures are "personal" and "not for your consumption and if you are invading my privacy, it’s a big problem for me. So I would focus on doing what I do which is live my life while supporting my children.”

In another alleged text, she told PK, “You’re nearly 60, and still making impulsive, short sighted choices for the sake of attention, without any regard for the impact. It’s hard to understand how someone at this stage can lack that level of awareness.”