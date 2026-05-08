Britney Spears Went to Rehab in Quaint New England Town

Britney Spears sought professional help far outside the showbiz spotlight ... 'cause TMZ has learned she hunkered down -- briefly, anyway -- in a small, picturesque New England town.

Sources close to Britney tell TMZ, the pop star received treatment at Borden Cottage in Camden, Maine ... a quiet, rural facility where we're told she received dual diagnosis care for both substance abuse and mental health services, following her recent DUI arrest.

We're told the super private center sits on a 14-acre estate and offers high-end, individualized treatment.

The program blends clinical therapy with holistic options like meditation and art therapy, but also includes amenities for someone like Britney -- such as private suites, chef-prepared meals, a gym, pool and even recreational spaces.

TMZ broke the story ... Britney spent less than 3 weeks at the center before recently leaving. That was a little shocking, because we know people in her inner circle thought she needed at 30 days, if not more, of treatment.

The stay came in the wake of her March 4 DUI arrest ... when Britney was pulled over and arrested near her home after allegedly swerving between lanes. She's since struck a deal, and pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of "wet reckless."

As we reported, Britney will be on probation for 12 months and must follow strict rules, including not possessing drugs without a valid prescription. She's also required to continue mental health and substance abuse treatment, with regular visits to both a psychologist and psychiatrist.