Kevin Federline 'Happy' Britney Spears Is Getting Help After Entering Rehab

Kevin Federline is weighing in on Britney Spears entering rehab ... and he's backing the move -- with one key caveat.

K-Fed's attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, tells TMZ ... "Kevin is aware of the reports that she has checked into rehab and that if she needs help, he is happy that she is getting help and that the decision appears to be one that she made and not one imposed upon her by others if it was."

Kaplan adds ... "The key is that whatever the recommended treatment plan is that she follows it and completes it."

We broke the story ... Britney checked herself into a treatment facility in the United States just days ago after people close to her urged her to get help, and she ultimately agreed voluntarily. One source tells us ... "She realizes she hit rock bottom."

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Britney has struggled with substance issues for years -- particularly Adderall and alcohol -- and during trips to Mexico, she made it a point to replenish her supply. We're told her March 2026 DUI arrest may also be a factor, as one source says getting into rehab now could help show a judge she's taking it seriously.

Those close to Britney -- including her sons -- are strongly supportive of the move. As for how long she'll stay ... that's still unclear. While many programs run around 30 days, our sources say she could remain longer this time to focus on a more meaningful recovery.