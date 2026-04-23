Sam Asghari Thrilled Britney Spears Is in Rehab, Calls It Her Healing Journey

Play video content Video: Sam Asghari Backs Britney Spears’ Rehab Stay TMZ.com

Sam Asghari’s still playing nice with ex-wife Britney Spears ... telling us he’s glad she’s getting help and calling her rehab move a solid step forward.

We caught up with the fitness model at Mic Drop in WeHo Wednesday ... and he kept it simple -- anything tied to healing gets his stamp of approval, especially when it’s your own call.

As for whether he’s been in touch with Britney lately? You’ll wanna watch the full clip for that answer.

As we reported, Britney voluntarily checked herself into rehab following her DUI arrest last month ... with drugs, mainly Adderall, being part of the issue.