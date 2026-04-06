Britney Spears Seen Being Chauffeured on Easter Sunday After DUI Arrest

Britney Spears isn’t taking any chances ... firmly in passenger princess mode as she was chauffeured around on Easter Sunday.

Photos show Britney fully in chill mode, nowhere near the driver’s seat, and for good reason -- she was booked for DUI last month, with California Highway Patrol confirming to us she was arrested last month for driving under the influence of a combination of drugs and alcohol.

Since then, she’s kept things low-key, laying low at home in the days after the arrest and focusing on reconnecting with her kids. But she’s not doing it alone ...

Britney spent Easter surrounded by friends, including Diane Warren, Molly Shannon, and her manager Cade Hudson -- a solid support system showing up when it counts.