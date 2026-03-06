Britney Spears Keeping Low Profile, Hasn't Left Home Since DUI Arrest

Britney Spears isn’t stirring up any more drama ... she’s keeping a low profile since being released from jail following her DUI arrest this week, TMZ has learned.

Sources close to Britney tell TMZ the pop star has been laying low at her L.A.-area mansion since her release -- not even stepping out of the house -- as people in her inner circle push for her to get treatment for her issues.

As we first told you, her team is already exploring options, including mental health treatment, detox and dual-diagnosis programs -- all aimed at getting her back on track.

Her manager, Cade Hudson, reiterated the same thing to TMZ ... a plan is being put in place to set her up for success ... adding she’ll comply with the law and take the right steps moving forward.

It's unclear whether treatment would be inpatient or outpatient, or whether it would happen before or after her May 4 court date -- but bottom line, people around Britney are trying to help her turn things around.

As we reported, Britney was pulled over by California Highway Patrol officers around 9:30 PM Wednesday near Westlake Village, not far from her home.

She was later taken to a hospital -- not for injuries, because we’re told she didn’t have any -- but so officers could draw blood to determine her blood alcohol content and test for drugs.