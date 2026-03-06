Britney Spears Fired Her Sobriety Coaches Weeks Before DUI Arrest
Britney Spears showed her sober coaches the door weeks before getting arrested on suspicion of DUI.
Sources with knowledge tell TMZ ... Britney fired the sobriety coaches after she signed a deal selling her rights to her music and after she returned home to California following a trip to Los Cabos, Mexico.
We're told Britney's team also fired other people who were looking out for her ... including security guards who kept an eye on the pop superstar.
TMZ broke the story ... Britney was arrested Wednesday night in Ventura County, California for DUI. She was pulled over near her home and then taken to a hospital to have her blood drawn and tested.
During processing at the jail, Britney was emotional and crying.
Our sources say Britney's team is now restructuring things and trying to figure out a game plan for her.
We're told Britney mostly just dances around naked all day wherever she is -- which lines up with what we see from her on Instagram -- and our sources say she talks to herself and is in her own world.