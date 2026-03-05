Britney Spears Taken to Hospital During DUI Arrest

Cops took Britney Spears to a hospital immediately after pulling her over for an alleged DUI ... TMZ has learned.

Britney spent some time at a hospital early Thursday morning, because California Highway Patrol officers transported her there to draw her blood ... according to multiple sources close to Brit.

We're also told she was alone when cops pulled her over in Westlake Village ... not far from her home. She did not sustain any injuries, and the hospital visit was purely to determine her blood alcohol content.

While police have not release the results of that BAC testing ... our sources say Britney's telling people it was .06. The legal limit in California is .08 percent, but you can still be charged with DUI if officers observe erratic driving.

Britney's manager Cade Hudson tells TMZ, "This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable. Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time."

Cade adds, "Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being."

We broke the news ... she was pulled over around 9:30 PM Wednesday night -- and after the hospital visit -- she was booked in Ventura County jail around 3 AM Thursday.

Britney was released around 6 AM, and she's due in court on May 4.

We've reached out to CHP and the Ventura Sheriff's Office for more information ... so far, no word back.

The arrest comes on the heels of a courtroom win -- she just scored a permanent restraining order against a Louisiana man who allegedly popped up at her L.A. home unannounced after posting numerous disturbing" messages on social media.