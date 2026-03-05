Britney Spears Extremely Emotional at Jail After DUI Arrest in California

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Britney Spears 'Crying A Lot' at Jail During DUI Booking

Britney Spears was “crying” while being booked in jail for alleged driving under the influence, TMZ has learned. 

Sources tell TMZ that Britney was very emotional while being processed at the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday night. We’re told she did not act out of the ordinary ... aside from “crying a lot.” 

As TMZ first reported, the pop star was arrested for DUI Wednesday at 9:30 PM ... and later booked at 3:02 AM. She was released at 6:07 AM today.

