Britney Spears Says She Will Never Perform in the U.S. Again
Britney Spears Never Performing in U.S. Again ... But Ready to Hit the Road with My Son Abroad!!!
Britney Spears calls the shots -- and she's saying she will never perform in the United States again.
The Princess of Pop shared the shocking news on Instagram Thursday night, explaining to fans she never plans to step foot on stage in America "because of extremely sensitive reasons."
However, she's ready to perform overseas ... teasing shows in the UK and Australia "very soon" with her son. She gushed, "He’s a huge star and I’m so humbled to be in his presence!!!" She also said she's sending the piano in the photo she posted to her son ... seemingly willing to help her kiddo in any way she can.
Britney did not reveal which son she's speaking about, but she's previously applauded her younger son, Jayden James, over his musical prowess.
She and Jayden have a tight relationship and have spent some time together over the last year. Plus, as we told you, the pair spent Christmas together. Meanwhile, her older son, Sean Preston, celebrated with his aunt, Jamie Lynn Spears, and her family.
Britney also addressed her signature Instagram dancing videos in her latest post, telling fans ... "Interestingly enough, I dance on IG to heal things in my body that people have no idea about. Yup and it’s embarrassing sometimes… but I walked through the fire to save my life."
The "Toxic" singer has said her freestyle dancing helps her move through past trauma in the past ... and we are seated and ready to watch ... including her possible upcoming performances with her son!