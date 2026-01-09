Britney Spears Says She Will Never Perform in the U.S. Again

But Ready to Hit the Road with My Son Abroad!!!

Britney Spears calls the shots -- and she's saying she will never perform in the United States again.

The Princess of Pop shared the shocking news on Instagram Thursday night, explaining to fans she never plans to step foot on stage in America "because of extremely sensitive reasons."

However, she's ready to perform overseas ... teasing shows in the UK and Australia "very soon" with her son. She gushed, "He’s a huge star and I’m so humbled to be in his presence!!!" She also said she's sending the piano in the photo she posted to her son ... seemingly willing to help her kiddo in any way she can.

Britney did not reveal which son she's speaking about, but she's previously applauded her younger son, Jayden James, over his musical prowess.

Play video content

Britney also addressed her signature Instagram dancing videos in her latest post, telling fans ... "Interestingly enough, I dance on IG to heal things in my body that people have no idea about. Yup and it’s embarrassing sometimes… but I walked through the fire to save my life."

Play video content TMZ.com