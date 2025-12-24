Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Britney Spears Kisses Sam Asghari Lookalike on a Boat

Britney Spears I'm Gonna Find Another Sam ... On a Boat, Baby!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
SUNSET SMOOCHES!!!
Well, look what Britney Spears has under the tree this year ... a new dude who looks a lot like her old one, ex-husband Sam Asghari.

Brit and the mystery man enjoyed a fun day off the California coast ... Tuesday night she posted a video of her and Sam 2.0 hanging out on a boat.

Britney was rocking a bikini, as per usual, but it looked way more appropriate in the nautical setting than her living room. She did give the guy a few kisses on the cheek, but no word on if this is a new romantic interest ... or just a friend with a boat.

She didn't include any cryptic hints in her caption about the guy -- just the emojis 😉😉💅🏻👠👠 -- but we're working on it.

To be fair to Brit's ex, the skipper here isn't exactly a doppelganger -- Sam is a model, after all -- but this guy does have the chiseled jawline and similar facial hair. Too close to be a coincidence is all were saying.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari
Anyway, it's been more than 2 years since Britney and Sam split up, and she just might have that ol' saying in mind -- any port in a storm.

Happy sailing!

