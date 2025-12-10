Kim Kardashian Shares New Britney Spears Bed Selfie, Bikini Shot

Kim Kardashian is sharing a new glimpse at her snuggle session with Britney Spears and Khloé Kardashian ... plus a hot new bikini snap.

Check out her Thursday night Instagram post -- the new photo shows the "Toxic" hitmaker in a Kardashian sandwich in bed, with Kim and Khloé cozied up to her as they pose for a selfie. Brit looks thrilled with a smile from ear to ear.

We told you about their pajama party last month -- the trio posed for some selfies in their PJs, and the pop star later shared a video of herself planting a smooch on Kim's cheek as Khloé joked they were in a "geriatric bed" that apparently vibrates.

Play video content Instagram/@britneyspears

Kim's latest IG post also gives fans a peek at her toned physique as she posed for a selfie in a cheetah print bikini, putting her curves on full display. It may be almost winter, but Kim's certainly taking advantage of any drop of warm LA sunshine she can get -- and we ain't complaining!

Her carousel comes days after she gave fans an early Christmas present by sharing jaw-dropping photos from a sexy holiday photoshoot from her "Kimsmas" TikTok Live special. Some familiar faces joined the Skims livestream as well, including her mom Kris Jenner, rapper Snoop Dogg and "Love Island" hunk Nicolas Vansteenberghe.