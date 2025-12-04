Khloe Kardashian Gives Cheeky BJ Tips for Christmas on TikTok Live

Play video content

One thing about Khloe Kardashian ... she does not fear the X-rated -- and yep, she went straight for it, handing out festive-season relationship tips that somehow turned into blowie talk!

During a festive "Kimsmas Live" on Kim’s TikTok Wednesday, Khloe hyped a fan up to get lit at the holiday party, hook up with her crush and "give him a blowie in the closet" ... sending momager Kris Jenner into full-blown horror.

Kris -- flanked by Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton -- nearly passed out, reminding Khloe this was a family show. Khloe quickly corrected her, saying it's TikTok ... then carried right on chatting about blowjobs like it was no biggie.

She wrapped it all up with some, uh, heartfelt wisdom ... telling the fan if she wanted to give the guy she fancied a blowjob in the closet during the Xmas party, he’d most definitely say yes. Okay, noted!