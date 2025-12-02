Kim Kardashian Teaching Business MasterClass With 'Ten Kimmandments'

Kim Kardashian is sharing the secrets to her success ... she's teaching a new MasterClass, and it's about the new rules of business.

The billionaire reality TV star's class goes live on MasterClass this Thursday, and we've got a sneak peek at what she's going to be teaching.

Kim's got something she likes to call "The Ten Kimmandments" of business ... and it looks like the class is mostly about building your own brand, which Kim is an expert on, no doubt.

Kimmandment 1 is "You are the product" and Kimmandment 10 is "Because I said so."

Another gem ... Kimmandment 4: "Don't follow the feed. Be the feed."

Naturally, it looks like the whole class is about Kim ... the materials include videos of her getting glammed up, seated chair portraits and videos of her taking calls on set.

There's even a behind-the-scenes snap from a photo shoot, where you see her big booty. That might fall under Kimmandment 8, "Know your worth. Then add tax."