Kim Kardashian Pays $80K for Bible Dad Gave O.J. Simpson

It looks like Kim Kardashian got the last laugh in the bidding war over the Bible her late father Robert Kardashian gave O.J. Simpson back in the day ... 'cause it's back in the family!

The Skims founder revealed on this week's "The Kardashians" episode she anonymously bid $80,000 for the Bible her dad gifted to O.J. following the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman. The Bible was special because it was her dad's personal scripture and had his name etched in gold lettering on the front, plus a handwritten note from him.

We told you all about her first attempt at buying the Bible -- she offered $15,000 to the late O.J.'s estate ... but it rejected the offer. She then spoke about the situation on her family's hit Hulu series and said she would have negotiated further -- which the estate did not appreciate.

In fact, the executor of the former NFL star's estate Malcolm LaVergne scoffed at the storyline, telling TMZ ... "I like how she’s trying to frame the story as I’m trying to keep it from her. No wonder she can’t pass the bar."

But, Kim did get her hands on the family heirloom, revealing on "The Kardashians" she bid $80K under an alias to fly under the radar. She then gifted it to her pleasantly surprised sister, Khloé Kardashian.