Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Blueface's Mother Advocates for Kim Kardashian Over Hazel-E

Blueface's Mom Hazel-E Age Gap May Be Too Much For My Baby ... What's Kim K Up To?!?

By TMZ Staff
Published
111725 karlissa saffold harvey kal.jpg
STAMP OF APPROVAL??
TMZ.com

The saying goes "age ain't nothing but a number" -- but the gap between Blueface and his new boo thang Hazel-E has the "Thotiana" rapper's mama rethinking the math a little bit!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Karlissa Saffold Harvey at the Northridge Mall in L.A. last week ... and it appears we broke the news about the 17-year age difference Blue has with Hazel.

110925_blueface_kal
UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL!!!

Karlissa was under the impression that Hazel-E was about "38-ish" -- a testament to the "Love & Hip Hop" star's good genes -- but judging from her reaction, her little boy Blue will have to exercise ALL his options.

Kim Kardashian Models New Skims Swimwear Donning Bikinis On Beach in Bahamas
Launch Gallery
Kim K. Does It Again! Launch Gallery
SKIMS

Karlissa suggests Kim Kardashian as a suitable replacement if Blue just has to date a 45-year-old ... might as well pick a super-rich one!!!

111325 blueface hazel e kal.jpg
DATE NIGHT!!!
TMZ.com

Blue and Hazel seem plenty locked in and are enjoying each other's company ... we may just have to see how this one pans out!!!

Meanwhile, Karlissa is dragging Chrisean Rock for filth, claiming she smoked and drank while pregnant with Blueface's youngest son.

Related articles