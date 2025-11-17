Blueface's Mother Advocates for Kim Kardashian Over Hazel-E

Hazel-E Age Gap May Be Too Much For My Baby ...

The saying goes "age ain't nothing but a number" -- but the gap between Blueface and his new boo thang Hazel-E has the "Thotiana" rapper's mama rethinking the math a little bit!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Karlissa Saffold Harvey at the Northridge Mall in L.A. last week ... and it appears we broke the news about the 17-year age difference Blue has with Hazel.

Karlissa was under the impression that Hazel-E was about "38-ish" -- a testament to the "Love & Hip Hop" star's good genes -- but judging from her reaction, her little boy Blue will have to exercise ALL his options.

Karlissa suggests Kim Kardashian as a suitable replacement if Blue just has to date a 45-year-old ... might as well pick a super-rich one!!!

Blue and Hazel seem plenty locked in and are enjoying each other's company ... we may just have to see how this one pans out!!!

