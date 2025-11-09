Blueface and Hazel-E Dating

Play video content

Things are heating up for Blueface and Hazel-E ... the two have been getting quite close since Blueface's release from prison last week.

Sources tell TMZ ... that while they're still getting to know each other, they are "officially casually dating."

We're told they actually started getting cozy before the rapper went to jail and reconnected a few days ago.

Our source says they've been talking on and off since 2018, but the timing hadn't worked out until now.

We last spotted them showing a ton of PDA at well-known celebrity hotspot MEMEHOUSE Productions, where they vibed to the music and were clearly feeling each other's vibes.