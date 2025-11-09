Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Blueface and Hazel-E Dating

Blueface & Hazel-E We're Official!!! Casually Dating After Prison Release

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
110925_blueface_kal
UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL!!!

Things are heating up for Blueface and Hazel-E ... the two have been getting quite close since Blueface's release from prison last week.

Sources tell TMZ ... that while they're still getting to know each other, they are "officially casually dating."

110725_blueface_hazel_e_welcome_back_kal 11/6/25
"THE STREETS MISSED YOU!!!"
Instagram/@hazelebaby

We're told they actually started getting cozy before the rapper went to jail and reconnected a few days ago.

Our source says they've been talking on and off since 2018, but the timing hadn't worked out until now.

110725 blueface hazel e kal.jpg 11/6/25
CLUB LOVE

We last spotted them showing a ton of PDA at well-known celebrity hotspot MEMEHOUSE Productions, where they vibed to the music and were clearly feeling each other's vibes.

Blue seems to be out of lockup and totally locked in ... with Hazel!

