Blueface's Mom & His New GF Say Prison Release Is 'Days Away'

No Contact With Chrisean But New GF's Cool

Blueface's mom Karlissa Saffold is confident her son is just "days away" from being freed from prison, but wants to keep the release date a secret for now ... he needs time to acclimate!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Karlissa -- and Blueface's new GF Angela -- in Los Angeles this week, where they tackled all the recent Blueface happenings.

The platinum-selling "Thotiana" rapper has been packing on the pounds behind bars -- Karlissa notes 70 more pounds to be exact, but she says it's the result of push-ups and sit-ups to pass the time.

A couple of days ago, Blueface's dad, Johnathan, made a PSA that he doesn't want to see his son fall into the wrong crowd of drug users and lackeys ... something Karlissa agrees with, but she still believes has to make his own decisions as an adult.

Mother knows best and she's been planning his welcome home party for over a year ... Angela rented a limo and his two kids with his ex-fiancée, Jaidyn Alexis, will be there to greet him.

In the case of his other kid, Chrisean Jr., Karlissa tells us last thing that she's heard, Chrisean Sr. was telling everyone the kid isn't Blue's.

Karlissa said she saw the story we broke of Chrisean's trashed hotel room and can only hope the child is being properly cared for.

Angela's more of an old new GF ... she and Blue were early high school sweethearts before he switched schools and their love rekindled after she wrote him in prison.

She plans on staying drama-free ... which hasn't really been part of Blue's storylines, but isn't that what starting new chapters is all about?!?

