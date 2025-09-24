Chrisean Rock & HoodTrophy Bino Fined for Trashing Vegas Hotel Room

Chrisean and her rapper boyfriend HoodTrophy Bino partied so hard during their recent stay in a Vegas hotel that cops had to be called -- but it was their room that was left in civil unrest!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained photos of the hurricane aftermath the reality TV couple left after staying in the MGM Grand Hotel from September 19 to September 23.

As you can see from the exclusive photos, there are several empty Don Julio bottles, clothes, and even an empty canister of Monster N2P Nitrous Oxide ... which is legally sold at several dispensaries in Vegas.

Police called to Bino and Chrisean’s hotel room 👀 pic.twitter.com/jCkFpF47iT — Burrito Belly 🌯 (@ExposinChrisean) September 20, 2025 @ExposinChrisean

Our sources confirm that it was Bino who booked the reservation ... which concluded with a $1,000 fine for smoking.

However, things got even more tense when Las Vegas Police conducted a child welfare check after the rowdy pair had gone live on IG and onlookers spotted their kids in the background.

LVPD tells TMZ Hip Hop that their officers responded to a disturbance in the 3700 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard on September 19 at 4:50 PM. The incident was settled at the scene, with no police action taken.

Bino captured a brief interaction with the officers and our sources tell us Chrisean and Bino were able to stay in the room after speaking with them.

Kai Cenat says Chrisean Rock is one of the celebrities he disliked the most on his stream after being asked during a Hot Ones Segment 😭#Mafiathon3 pic.twitter.com/8gjyIYEtPh — She’s Fishy ➐ (@ShesFishy) September 24, 2025 @ShesFishy